Mesaj de felicitare adresat primarului comunei Călugăreni, Dumitru IORDACHE, cu ocazia zilei onomastice

La ceas de sărbătoare, vă dorim sănătate, răbdare şi curaj, putere de muncă şi reuşită deplină în toate proiectele pe care le aveţi pentru locuitorii comunei Călugăreni.

Să aveţi viață îndelungată, plină de realizări și bucurii, clipe cât mai durabile de satisfacție și înălțare sufletească, să aveți parte de momente frumoase trăite în deplină armonie spirituală alături de cei dragi inimii.

La mulți ani, domnule Dumitru Iordache!

(Jurnal)

