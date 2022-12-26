Mesaj al Primăriei pentru cetățenii comunei Daia

Primăria comunei Daia își anunță locuitorii că operatorul de salubritate Ecogreen își va relua activitatea în data de 02.01.2023 și își cere scuze pentru eventualele neplăceri cauzate.

„Vă mulțumim pentru înțelegere”, este mesajul reprezentanților Primăriei Daia.

