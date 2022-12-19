Megaspectacol de cântec, dans, magie și teatru, organizat de Primăria comunei Frătești

De către
admin
-
0
62

Primăria comunei Frătești organizează marți, 20 decembrie 2022, la Căminul Cultural „Ion Defta” din localitatea Remuș, începând cu ora 15:00, megaspectacolul „Bucuria copiilor”.

Spectacolul va cuprinde printre altele: o suită de dansuri populare, magie, interpretare de colinde, dar și o comedie de succes, toate moderate de Ancuța Vochin și George Vlaicu.

Sunteți așteptați în număr cât mai mare, la o după amiază de bună dispoziție care cu siguranță vă va umple sufletul de bucurie și magie.

(Jurnal)

ARTICOLE SIMILAREDE LA ACELAȘI AUTOR