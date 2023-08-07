luni, august 7, 2023
Meci amical, marți, 8 august: "Victoria Adunații Copăceni" – "Dunărea Giurgiu"

Meci amical, marți, 8 august: ”Victoria Adunații Copăceni” – ”Dunărea Giurgiu”

Programat inițial miercuri, 9 august, meciul amical dintre ”Victoria Adunații Copăceni ”  (Liga IV-a ) și ”Dunărea Giurgiu”  (Liga III-a), se va juca cu o zi mai devreme, adică marți, 8 august, de la ora 19.00, pe stadionul din Adunații Copăceni.

Motivul acestei schimbări este sărbătorirea mercuri, a zilei de naștere a primarului Cezar Daniel Rusu. Prilej de a-i ura, la rândul nostru, un sincer  „La mulți ani!” și numai împliniri, atât pe plan personal cât și în plan profesional!

În meciul de la Adunații Copăceni vor putea fi văzuţi la lucru jucătorii echipei Dunărea, care vor evolua  în noul sezon de Liga a III-a .

Acesta este meciul cu numãrul șase din cadrul meciurilor de pregătire din această vară, susținute  de ”Dunărea Giurgiu”.

”Victoria Adunații Copăceni” a anunţat că meciul de pregătire cu echipa din Liga a III-a, ”Dunărea Giurgiu”,  se va disputa pe Stadionul din Adunații Copăceni, marți, 8 august, de la 19.00, probabil pentru a evita temperatura crescută din timpul zilei.

