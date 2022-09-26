Marți, 27 septembrie, la Muzeul Județean de Istorie – Giurgiu are loc vernisajul Expoziției ”Scriitori giurgiuveni”

Marți, 27 septembrie, la sediul Muzeului Județean „Teohari Antonescu”, va avea loc vernisajul a două expoziții.

Vernisajul Expoziției ” Scriitori giurgiuveni” are loc într-un an  jubiliar în care se împlinesc 150 de ani de la trecerea în veșnicie a lui Dimitrie Bolintineanu, 50 de ani de eternitate a marelui scriitor Nichifor Crainic și 125 de ani de la nașterea lui Tudor Vianu.

Evenimentul are loc în ciclul „Scriitori giurgiuveni” și se desfășoară în cadrul „Zilelor Muzeului giurgiuvean”.

(Jurnal) 

