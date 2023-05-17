Marți, 16 mai, s-a astins din viață fostul Comandant al Centrului Militar Giurgiu, colonelul Sturzea Florea!

16 mai  a fost o zi tristă pentru cadrele militare giurgiuvene! La scurt timp după aflarea veștii despre decesul colonelului în rezervă Gheorghe Tănase, fost comandant al Grupului de pompieri Vlașca, am aflat de moartea colonelului în retragere, Sturzea Florea.

Fost Comandant al Centrului Militar Județean Giurgiu încă din anii 2001, Sturzea Florea avea doar 71 de ani a decedat într-un spital din Capitală.

Fost comandant al Centrului Militar din anul 1995 până în anii 2001 ( cifre aproximative), după ce timp de un an a fost șef de stat major.    La înmormântarea sa se așteaptă ca regretatul cadru militar, colonel dr. în retragere, Sturzea Florea  să fie îngropat  cu onoruri militare.

Sincere condoleanțe familiei îndurerate. Dumnezeu să-l odihnească pe col. Sturzea Florea.  

