Marian MINA – Președintele PSD Giurgiu: ”Da, e adevărat , liberalii au dezvoltat Giurgiu… pentru familiile lor și firmele lor de casă…Atât!” (VIDEO)

(…) Au venit ( n.red.- liberalii giurgiuveni ), la alegerile electorale din 2020 cu un mesaj: ”Dezvoltăm Giurgiul! Da, doamnelor și domnișoarelor…Au dezvoltat Giurgiul, au dreptate…Pentru familiile lor și pentru firmele lor de casă…Atât!

Nu există în momentul de față o funcție în administrația noastră să nu fie ocupată de o rudă a cuiva din conducerea PNL Giurgiu. Trebuie să înceteze acest lucru…!

Acesta a fost registrul în care s-a încadrat  mesajul președintelui PSD Giurgiu, Marian Mina,   rostit  la Conferința  Organizației de Femei Social Democrate (OFSD), de luni, 21 martie, la Giurgiu…

             (Vezi întreaga cuvântare, în materialul VIDEO alăturat)

