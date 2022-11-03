Maratonul Ligii 1 Feminin continuă. Primul eșalon programează în acest weekend meciurile etapei cu numărul 10.

Unul dintre meciurile interesante ale etapei a 8-a, din Liga 1 Feminină, pare a fi confruntarea de la Giurgiu, de pe stadionul Astra, dintre Carmen București și Vasas Femina FC.

Bucureștencele în etapa precedentă au făcut o excursie la Alexandria, meciul neputându-se juca „din lipsă de organizare”, în timp ce Vasas Femina FC a obținut trei puncte pe teren propriu cu Fotbal Feminin Baia Mare și se află pe locul cinci în clasamentul Ligii 1, cu un joc mai puțin disputat.

Este un meci în care fetele de la Carmen sunt favorite.

Meciul se va disputa pe stadionul Astra din Giurgiu, duminică, 6 noiembrie 2022, de la ora 11:00.

Programul etapei a 8-a, Liga 1 Feminină

Sâmbătă, 5 noiembrie 2022, ora 12:00

Universitatea Galați-CSM Alexandria

Duminică, 6 noiembrie 2022, ora 11:00

ACS Banat Girl-ACS Tg. Mureş 1898

Fotbal Feminin Baia Mare-ACS Piroş Security Protect

CS Carmen Bucureşti-ACS Vasas Femina FC

Politehnica Timișoara-AFC Fair Play Joc Cinstit

FC Universitatea Clu-AFK Csikszereda Miercurea Ciuc (se va desfășura începând cu ora 12:00).

(Costel Spînu)

