Mandat de executare a pedepsei cu închisoarea pentru un bărbat de 58 ani, pus în aplicare de polițiștii giurgiuveni

De către
admin
-
0
110

La data de 18 octombrie a.c., polițiștii Serviciului de Investigații Criminale au desfășurat o acțiune pe linia depistării persoanelor urmărite în temeiul legii, în municipiul Giurgiu.

„Cu ocazia activităților desfășurate, a fost depistat un bărbat de 58 de ani din localitatea Roșiorii de Vede, județul Teleorman, pe numele căruia Judecătoria Roșiorii de Vede a emis un mandat de executare a pedepsei închisorii, având de executat o pedeapsă de 1 an 3 luni și 20 de zile închisoare, pentru săvârșirea unor infracțiuni la regimul rutier.

Persoana condamnată a fost condusă la sediul Inspectoratului de Poliție Județean Giurgiu, unde s-a procedat la întocmirea documentației specifice, ulterior fiind depusă în Penitenciarul Giurgiu” precizează Inspectoratul Județean de Poliție Giurgiu.

(Inspectoratul Județean de Poliție Giurgiu)

ARTICOLE SIMILAREDE LA ACELAȘI AUTOR