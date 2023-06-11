Luni,19 iunie, în comuna Florești- Stoenești își începe activitatea Serviciul Public Comunitar Local de Evidență a Persoanelor

Așa cum anunță Primăria din Florești Stoenești, respectiv primarul acesteia, Constantin Dumitru, de  luni, 19 iunie, 2023, la orele 12:00, în localitate își va începe activitatea Serviciul Public Comunitar Local de Evidență a Persoanelor.

 În acest fel, de la această dată, toți locuitorii celor trei sate aparținătoare  comunei Florești-Stoenești ( Florești, Palanca și Stoenești – reședința), își vor face cărțile de identitate la Stoenești!

Pentru cei interesați le precizăm că Programul de lucru cu publicul va fi în fiecare săptămână, de luni până joi, între orele 8:30 și16:30.

În ziua de vineri nu se lucrează cu publicul și evident nici în  zilele declarate  sărbători legale.

(Jurnal) 

