Luni începe examenul de BACALAUREAT!

De luni, 26 iunie, încep probele scrise ale examenului de Bacalaureat 2023, sesiunea iunie-iulie, cu proba de limba română.

Anul acesta, candidații nu au mai susținut probele orale, din cauza grevei profesorilor, care s-a întins pe o durată de trei săptămâni. În schimb, probele de competențe au fost echivalate cu mediile din liceu,

Conform informațiilor primite din partea Inspectoratului Școlar Județean Giurgiu accesul candidaților în centrele de examen este permis între orele 7.30 și 8.30.

Probele examenului propriu zis vor  începe la ora 9.00. Candidații vor  trebui să aibă asupra lor un act de identitate.

Timpul de redactare a subiectelor este de 180 de minute, din momentul distribuirii acestora.

                                  Calendar Bac 2023

26 iunie 2023: Limba și literatura română – proba E.a) – proba scrisă

27 iunie 2023: Proba obligatorie a profilului – proba E.c) -proba scrisă

28 iunie 2023: Proba la alegere a profilului și specializării – proba E.d) – proba scrisă

29 iunie 2023: Limba și literatura maternă – proba E.b) – proba scrisă

3 iulie 2023: Afișarea rezultatelor la probele scrise până la ora 12.00 și depunerea contestațiilor în intervalul orar 12.00 -18.00

4 – 6 iulie 2023: Rezolvarea contestațiilor…



