Lucrările de asfaltare continuă în Municipiul Giurgiu! Pe ce străzi există restricții de circulație!

Începând cu data de 20 februarie 2023 vor fi executate lucrări de reabilitare/modernizare ale carosabilului și trotuarelor pe strada Unirii, pe tronsonul de drum cuprins între sensul giratoriu adiacent Hotel Steaua Dunării și intersecția cu bulevardul Miron Nicolescu.

Lucrările fac parte din proiectul „Modernizarea infrastructurii de transport public în zona Estică a municipiului Giurgiu”.

În vederea devierii traficului rutier a fost identificată o rută ocolitoare, singura opțiune agreată de organele competente, astfel că, vor exista restricții de circulație pe strada ”1 Decembrie 1918”, la intersecția (sensul giratoriu) cu bulevardul ”Mihai Viteazul” și strada ”Vlad Țepeș”.

Primăria Municipiului Giurgiu face apel la înțelegere din partea participanților la traficul rutier, precum și la toți cetățenii orațului, pentru disconfortul creat  estimat la o perioadă de 30 de zile.

