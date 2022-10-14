Lucrări intense pe toate străzile centrale incluse în proiectul de reabilitare urbană a municipiului Giurgiu

Lucrările de reabilitare continuă și în cursul acestei săptămâni, mai ales că timpul a fost mai mult decât favorabil lucrărilor ce se efectuează la coridorul Central de mobilitate urbană.

„Începând de joi, 13 octombrie, pe strada Petre Ghelmez a început așternerea primului strat de mixtură asfaltică.

Concomitent, pe strada Gării, au fost demarate lucrările de așternere a balastului în vederea stabilizării terenului de fundare.

Pe strada Tineretului – tronson 1, se fac pregătiri pentru începerea lucrărilor la trotuare, în timp ce pe tronsonul 2 este frezat covorul asfaltic existent”, scrie Primăria municipiului Giurgiu într-o postare pe pagina sa de Facebook.

(Jurnal)

