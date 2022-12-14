Locurile de joacă din Parcul Alei și 23 August au fost redeschise

De către
admin
-
0
48

Locurile de joacă din Parcul Alei și 23 August, închise publicului de către OPC pentru diferitele probleme constatate, au fost reparate și redate copiilor spre a se bucura de ele.

De asemenea, aparatele de fitness din Parcul Elevilor au fost reabilitate și deschise după un control al reprezentanților OPC.

În perioada următoare, angajații din cadrul Giurgiu Servicii Locale vor reabilita și celelalte spații de joacă pentru a putea fi redeschise”, informează reprezentanții Primăriei Giurgiu.

(Jurnal)

ARTICOLE SIMILAREDE LA ACELAȘI AUTOR