Locul 1 din 31 de cluburi pentru elevii lui Cătălin Mocanu Academy la Turneul Național de Karate Kyokushin România – Moldova

Sâmbătă, 29 aprilie, la Centrul Sportiv Apollo din București s-a desfășurat Turneul Național OPEN România – Moldova, o competitie unde Cătălin Mocanu Academy a participat cu un lot format din 22 de sportivi.


La finalul unei zile pline de emoții și confruntări care de care mai spectaculoase, sportivii giurgiuveni se pot mândri cu rezultate obținute pe măsura pregătirii acestora:
– 12 medalii de AUR
– 8 medalii de ARGINT
– 2 medalii de BRONZ
„Suntem din ce în ce mai puternici, datorită seriozității voastre și dedicării pentru tot ce înseamnă Kyokushin Karate.
Sportivii mei s-au comportat foarte bine la acest concurs, au avut atitudine, tehnică, dar mai ales determinare şi dorinţa de a urca pe podium.
Sportivii noștri sunt hotărâţi să urce din ce în ce mai mulţi pe podium.
Felicitări tuturor sportivilor pentru rezultate şi mulţumim părinţilor pentru susţinere!” a declarat sensei Cătălin Mocanu.
Îi felicităm și noi încă o dată pe talentații lei și le urăm mult succes la toate turneele la care vor participa în continuare.

(Ana Magheru)

