LIGA 5-Avancronica etapei a III-a, Liga 5, seria Sud A

Duminică, 2 octombrie 2020, sunt programate meciurile etapei a 3-a din Liga a 5-a, seria Sud A, de la orele 14:00.

Meciul etapei se joacă la Malu, unde liderul, Șoimii Ghizdaru, își poate consolida poziția, sau poate pierde locul 1, dacă mălurenii s-ar putea „agăța” de aripele șoimilor, pentru a se cățăra peste trupa de la Ghizdaru..

Unirea Frătești întâlnește pe teren propriu pe Amicii din Giurgiu. Două echipe în căutare de puncte!

Un meci interesant se joacă pe stadionul din Port între echipele Dunărea Giurgiu 2 și Pro Gostinu. Echipă cu experiență, Pro Gostinu vine la Giurgiu după puncte. Dar socotelile de acasă nu se (mai) potrivesc cam de mult cu cele de la târg.

Pe „celebra arenă” din Găujani se întâlnesc Unirea Pietrișu, una din cele mai slabe echipe, și celebra echipă Unirea Slobozia. Să sperăm că va fi un meci în limitele fair-play-ului.

Etapa a 3-a, duminică, 2 octombrie, ora 14:00

Unirea Pietrișu-Unirea Slobozia

Dunărea Giurgiu 2-Pro Gostinu

Olimpia Malu-Șoimii Ghizdaru

Unirea Frătești-Amici 2015 Giurgiu

Litoral Gostinu-Dunărea Găujani

(Costel Spînu)

