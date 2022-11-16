Lidl retrage de la comercializare un produs infestat cu Listeria Monocytogenes

Lidl retrage de la vânzare un lot de chifteluțe de cod, suspect că a fost contaminat cu bacteria Listeria Monocytogenes. Clienții care au cumpărat produsul sunt rugați să nu îl consume.

Produsul poate fi returnat în orice magazin Lidl, iar contravaloarea acestuia va fi restituită fără a fi necesară prezentarea bonului fiscal.

Din motive ce țin de siguranța consumatorului, Lidl a scos produsul de la vânzare.

Rechemarea vizează exclusiv produsul „Sødergaarden Chifteluțe de cod, în stil scandinav 340g” (cod de bare 20295271), cu termenele de valabilitate 15.09.2022 și 25.11.2022.

Chifteluțele au fost distribuite în toată rețeaua de magazine Lidl.

Listeria monocytogenes este o bacterie care cauzează listerioza. Este unul dintre agenții patogeni ai virusului alimentar cel mai virulent, cu 20-30% dintre infecțiile cu listerioză alimentară. Listeria monocytogenes poate infecta creierul, membranele măduvei spinării și fluxul sanguin. Un risc crescut îl reprezintă femeile însărcinate, bebelușii, pacienții imunodeprimați sau persoanele cu afecțiuni precum diabetul zaharat.

