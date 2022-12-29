La Teatrul „Tudor Vianu” se pregătește o surpriză deosebită la început de an

De către
admin
-
0
90

Teatrul „Tudor Vianu” pregătește pentru luna ianuarie o surpriză iubitorilor de artă.

Astfel, la început de an va avea loc premiera spectacolului „Spectatorul condamnat la moarte” de Matei Vișniec, regizat de Antonella Cornici, cu actorii Marius Manole, Carmen Tănase, Vlad Bînzoiu, Bogdan Ujeniuc, Ștefan Liță, Marina Fluerașu, Flavia Perșa, Ana-Maria Fasolă, Mădălina Borș, Evelyn Marcu, Dani Popa.

Giurgiuveni, suntem așteptați la teatru și sperăm ca astfel de piese cu o distribuție remarcabilă să ne încânte din ce în ce mai des.

(Jurnal)

ARTICOLE SIMILAREDE LA ACELAȘI AUTOR