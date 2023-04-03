La solicitarea primarilor din județ, Președintele CJ Giurgiu arată soluțiile urgente ce trebuie luate cu câinii fără stăpân, deveniți tot mai agresivi! (VIDEO)

Într-o recentă conferință de presă, de la finele săptămânii trecute, Președintele Consiliului Județean Giurgiu, Dumitru Beianu declara faptul că tot mai mulți primari de localități din județ se plâng de  prezența tot mai mare, îngrijorătoare chiar, a câinilor fără stăpân.

Dumitru Beianu dădea exemplu un caz dintr-o comună unde un câine  a mușcat un copil.

Care sunt soluțiile propuse de Președintele CJ Giurgiu pentru prevenirea acestei înmulțiri peste măsură a patrupedelor (VIDEO)…

