„La mulţi ani” tuturor cititorilor noștri și giurgiuvenilor care poartă numele Sfântului Ierarh Nicolae!

Ziua de 6 decembrie este una dintre cele mai importante sărbători creștine, ziua în care îl sărbătorim pe Sfântul Ierarh Nicolae.

Astăzi, cu acest prilej de sărbătoare, colectivul redacțional al Trustului media Paty transmite urări de sănătate şi un călduros „La mulţi ani” tuturor cititorilor noștri care îşi serbează ziua onomastică, precum şi tuturor giurgiuvenilor care poartă numele Sfântului Ierarh Nicolae!

