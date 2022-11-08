La mulți ani tuturor cititorilor noștri care își serbează ziua onomastică de Sfinții Arhangheli Mihail și Gavriil!

În fiecare an, pe 8 noiembrie, Biserica Ortodoxă Română îi prăznuiește pe Sfinții Arhangheli Mihail și Gavriil.

În credința ortodoxă, Arhanghelul Mihail a fost conducătorul oștilor cerești, iar Arhanghelul Gavriil, cunoscut și ca Gabriel, este cunoscut drept cel care i-a spus Fecioarei Maria că va naște pe pruncul Iisus Hristos Mântuitorul și cel care le-a adus credincioșilor Ioachim și Ana, vestea zămislirii Maicii Domnului.

Potrivit tradiției, Arhanghelul Mihail poartă, uneori, cheile raiului, se luptă cu diavolul și veghează la capul bolnavilor, dacă le este sortit să moară, sau la picioarele acestora, dacă le este hărăzit să mai trăiască.

De asemenea, în tradiția populară se spune că Arhanghelii îi ajută pe oameni prin post și rugăciune să-și înlăture păcatele.

Cu această ocazie, colectivul redacțional al cotidianului „Jurnal giurgiuvean” urează un călduros la mulți ani tuturor celor care își serbează astăzi ziua onomastică.

„Să vă bucurați de multă sănătate, de liniște și de multe zâmbete frumoase primite de la cei dragi!”.

(Jurnal)

