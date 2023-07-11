La Mulți Ani, psiholog Monica LĂCEANU!

Astăzi, 11 iulie, pentru psihologul Monica LĂCEANU, șef serviciu în cadrul  DGASPC Giurgiu, se consumă  un eveniment cu totul deosebit.                           Este ziua de naștere a domniei sale !

          Cu acest prilej îi dorim sănătate, bucurii, fericire și                                                  multe,  multe împliniri!

Să aveți  noroc cu carul, să fiți mereu inspirată și plină de idei, iar munca să vă aducă plăcere necontenită și rezultate remarcabile.

La mulți ani D-nă Psiholog! La mulți ani D-nă Monica LĂCEANU! 

