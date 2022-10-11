La mulţi ani fericiţi şi împliniţi, domnule viceprimar, Daniel Epure

Astăzi, viceprimarul comunei Călugăreni, Daniel Epure, se află la ceas aniversar.

Cu această ocazie, colectivul Jurnalului giurgiuvean vă adresează cele mai sincere felicitări şi urări de bine, domnule viceprimar!

Vă dorim sănătate, răbdare şi curaj, putere de muncă şi reuşită deplină în toate proiectele pe care le aveţi pentru locuitorii comunei Călugăreni.

Să rămâneţi la fel de activ, curajos şi încrezător în tot ceea ce v-aţi propus să realizaţi pe parcursul acestui mandat, alături de primarul Dumitru Iordache.

(Jurnal)

