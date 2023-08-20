La mulți ani domnule Primar Adrian Anghelescu!

Astazi este ziua primarului Municipiului Giurgiu, Adrian Anghelescu!
Ne folosim de acest prilej pentru a-i ura sănătate,
multe bucurii pe plan personal și un mandat plin de împliniri…!
La mulți ani domnule Primar Adrian ANGHELESCU!

