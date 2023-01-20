La Mulți Ani Domnule Director Mihai MATEI!

De către
admin
-
0
67

 

Un sincer „La mulţi ani!”, sănătate şi noroc îi adresăm astăzi, de ziua de naștere, Directorului Zonei Libere Giurgiu, Mihai MATEI.

Să vă bucurați, Domnule MATEI, de fiecare an ce se adaugă  vârstei, împreună cu cei dragi dumneavoastră! 

 Visele de astăzi să devină realitate, speranțele, împliniri, iar gândurile bune și fericirea să vă însoțească mereu, pretutindeni!

La mulți ani!



