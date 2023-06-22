La mulți ani Domnule Director al GSL, DUCA Marius Sandu!

De către
admin
-
0
259

Astăzi, joi, 22 iunie, directorul general al Societății Giurgiu Servicii Locale împlinește 42 de ani.

Fost angajat în cadrul Primăriei Capitalei, Duca Marius este un profesionist și a dovedit asta în puținul timp de când este la conducerea acestei societăți, aflată în reorganizare.

De precizat că puțini au văzut până astăzi directori care să se implice cu atâta dăruire,  chiar și fizic, în activitățile zilnice ale societății pe care o conduce. Iată de ce de multe ori a fost văzut lucrând alături de salariații săi, sau sprijinindu-i în munci fizice necalificare.

Cu acest fericit prilej, al zilei de naștere, îi urăm directorului GSL un sincer ”La mulți ani și multă sănătate!”, dorindu-i totodată să aibă parte de nenumărate  împliniri! 

ARTICOLE SIMILAREDE LA ACELAȘI AUTOR