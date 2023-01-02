La Mulți Ani domnule deputat Alexandru Andrei!

Astăzi, la început de an, deputatul giurgiuvean PNL Alexandru Andrei mai adaugă o filă în volumul vieții.
Îi urăm sărbătoritului, la rândul nostru, un conținut cât mai voluminos al cărții vieții, plin cu bucurii și împliniri!

(Jurnal)

