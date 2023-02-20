La Mulți Ani Adrian CHIRAN!

Tânărul liberal Adrian CHIRAN împlinește frumoasa vârstă
de 25 de ani.

Președinte al TNL Giurgiu și Vicepreședinte regional TNL România, Adrian Chiran a dovedit că are vocație de politician…  

Ne alăturăm celor ce i-au adresat felicitări cu ocazia acestei sărbători, urându-i la rândul nostru, sănătate, o carieră profesională plină de satisfacții și nu în ultimul rând să se bucure de dragostea și  respectul colegilor, prietenilor și concetățenilor  săi.

La Mulți ani tinere! La Mulți ani Adrian CHIRAN!

