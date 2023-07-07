La împlinirea unui secol de viață, Academicianul CONSTANTIN BĂLĂCEANU STOLNICI a fost felicitat de prietenul cotidianului nostru, preotul Emil CĂRĂMIZARU

Academicianul Cosntantin Bălăceanu Stolnici a împlinit joi, 6 iulie, 100 de ani de viață (6 Iulie 1923- 6 Iulie 2023!).

Unul dintre cei care i-a urat personal ”La mulți ani cu sănătate” a fost prietenul cotidianului nostru, preotul Emil Cărămizaru:

”În numele onoratului Consiliu parohial și al credincioșilor Bisericii Voievodale Sfântul Gheorghe-Nou, de la Km. Zero, vă urăm un sincer și emoționant LA MULȚI ANI!…

Cu reverență –Pr. Emil-Nedelea Cărămizaru”

La rândul nostru, truditori ai cotidianului ”Jurnal giurgiuvean”, venim cu aceeași urare de LA MULȚI ANI, adresată Excelenței sale,  Acad. CONSTANTIN BĂLĂCEANU STOLNICI, la împlinirea unui secol de Binecuvâtată existență!

(Jurnal)

