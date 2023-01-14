La cât ajunge amenda dacă ai permisul auto expirat, de anul acesta…

De către
admin
-
0
79

În 2023, conducătorii auto giurgiuveni, care au de gând să circule pe drumurile publice cu permisul expirat, ar trebui să se gândească de două ori înainte, deoarece noul Cod rutier prevede sancţiuni mai mari faţă de anul precedent.

Cei care sunt opriţi de Poliţie şi au permisul de conducere expirat, în 2023, sunt pasibili de o amendă cuprinsă între 870 și 1.160 lei, dar şi de puncte de penalizare. Mai exact, un punct de amendă este calculat la 145 de lei în 2023.

-6 puncte de amendă = 870 de lei;
-8 puncte de amendă = 1.160 de lei.

(Jurnal)

ARTICOLE SIMILAREDE LA ACELAȘI AUTOR