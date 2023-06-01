Juniorii U19 – Dunărea Giurgiu s-au calificat la Zonalele Campionatului Național de fotbal pentru tineret

Juniorii U19 de la Dunărea Giurgiu , antrenați de profesorii Cătălin Sandu și Cosmin Dobrescu, s-au calificat în grupele Zonale a campionatului Național de fotbal U19.

Tinerii fotbaliști giurgiuveni s-au deplasat miercuri, 31 mai,  2023, la Berceni, unde au întâlnit campioana județului Ilfov, ACS Juniors Berceni, în etapa inter-județeană, pe care au învins-o cu 1-0, prin golul marcat de Văduva în min.25.

Scorul putea fi mai mare dacă Văduva, Slate și Pasăre nu ratau din poziții bune de a marca.

Dunărea Giurgiu: Vasilescu, Pitulice, Bocriș, G.Sandu ( min.60 Voicu) ,Munteanu, Dumitru (min 70 Dima), M.Constantinescu, Ene (min.75 Sfeatcu), Pasăre, Slate, Văduva.  Antrenori : prof.Cătălin Sandu și prof. Cosmin Dobrescu.

(Costel Spînu)

