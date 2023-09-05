Judecătorii din cadrul Judecătoriei Giurgiu au suspendat marți, 5 septembrie, protestul declanșat în luna iunie…!

Ministrul Justitiei, Rodica Stanoiu, a inaugurat vineri noul sediu al Tribunalului Giurgiu.

Marți, 5 septembrie 2023, a avut loc Adunarea generală a judecătorilor de la Judecătoria  Giurgiu, având pe ordinea de zi: Reanalizarea măsurilor  adoptate prin Hotărârea Adunării Generale nr. 5, din 20 iunie 2023.

Astfel, cu majoritate, s-a hotărât: Suspendarea protestului adoptat de Adunarea Generală a Judecătorilor din cadrul Judecătoriei Giurgiu prin Hotărârea nr.5 din data de 20 iunie 2023 şi reluarea activităţii începând cu data de 6 septembrie 2023, în funcţie de soluţia legislativă referitoare la pensiile de serviciu şi statutul magistraţilor ce urmează a fi adoptată urmând a fi convocată o nouă Adunare Generală.

(Jurnal)

