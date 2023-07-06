Joi, 6 iulie, a fost prima zi de înscriere a elevilor la liceu. Când se vor afișa rezultatele…

În perioada 6 -12 iulie ( zile lucrătoare ) are loc  o etapă importantă în admiterea computerizata în învățământul liceal, constând în completarea opțiunilor în fișele de înscriere, de către absolveții clasei a 8-a și de către părinții acestora, asistați de profesorii diriginți de la clasele a opta – ne declara prof. Stănescu Georgeta, purtător de cuvânt al Inspectoratului Școlar Județean Giurgiu.

Domnia sa atenționa totodată despre faptul că orice opțiune greșită poate să conducă la o repartizare nedorită a solicitantului și de asemenea, că numărul redus de opțiuni completate conduce la rânduil lor la nerepartizarea computerizată a candidatului.

Prof. Georgeta Stănescu mai preciza și faptul că  rezultatele admiterii computerizate se vor afișa în data de 19 iulie 2023.

(Jurnal)

