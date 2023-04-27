Joi, 4 mai, Teatrul ”Tudor Vianu” din Giurgiu, prezintă spectacolul ”Sunt un Orb”, cu Horațiu Mălăele!

De către
admin
-
0
102

Teatrul ”Tudor Vianu”, prezintă  joi, 4 mai, în sala mare. un specracol de excepție cu îndrăgitul actor și regizor, Horațiu Mălăele, intitulat  ”Sunt un ORB!”

Conform comunicatului primit din partea Teatrului,
„Sunt un Orb” este un spectacol în care maestrul Horațiu Mălăele combină perfect inteligența și umorul, pune în valoare întreaga sa măreție și carismă, garantează emoții imprevizibile: lacrimi, tristețe, surâs, burlesc, fantezie.

Râzi până la leșin, zâmbești scrâșnit, rânjești sarcastic. Și nu în ultimul rând, iei parte la un mare act de creație. Vino, vezi, rămâi încântat!

De precizat că Biletele pentru persoanele cu handicap se pot achizitiona gratuit, în limita stocului disponibil li se adresează doar persoanelor cu handicap grav sau accentuat, plus un însoțitor al acestora.

Dupa achizitionarea biletelor, veti fi contactati în vederea trimiterii documentelor justificative.

(Jurnal)

ARTICOLE SIMILAREDE LA ACELAȘI AUTOR