Joi, 24 noiembrie, trafic resticționat pe mai multe artere ale municipiului. Află care sunt rutele ocolitoare

De către
admin
-
0
219

Joi, 24 noiembrie 2022, va avea loc repetiția generală cu forțe și mijloace, pentru manifestările ce vor fi desfășurate cu prilejul zilei de 1 Decembrie, Ziua Națională a României.

În acest sens, în intervalul orar 09:45 – 12:00, următoarele tronsoane de drum, vor fi închise traficului rutier:

– Bd-ul București, tronson cuprins între sensul giratoriu de la Spitalul Județean de Urgență Giurgiu și intersecție magazin R`Art;

– Bd-ul CFR.

Rute ocolitoare:

– Strada 1 Decembrie 1918 – strada Vlad Țepeș – strada Nicolae Bălcescu – intersecție magazin R`Art;

– Strada Negru-Vodă – strada Puișor – Bulevardul Mihai Viteazu”, informează Primăria municipiului Giurgiu.

(Jurnal)

ARTICOLE SIMILAREDE LA ACELAȘI AUTOR