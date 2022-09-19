Joi, 22 septembrie, va avea loc prima sedință cu directorii unităților de învățământ din județul Giurgiu

Inspectoratul Școlar Județean Giurgiu anunță că „susținerea sedințelor cu directorii unităților de învățământ din județul Giurgiu se vor organiza în ziua de joi din penultima săptămâna a fiecărei luni, la sediul Inspectoratului Școlar Județean.”

Astfel, prima zi în care acestă ședință se va susține este ziua de 22 septembrie 2022.

(Jurnal)

