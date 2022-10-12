Joi, 13 octombrie, la Bolintin Deal are loc deschiderea primului ”Târg de Agricultură” dedicat fermei de familie. Organizator: Consiliul Județean Giurgiu.

Joi, 13 octombrie, începând cu ora 9:30, Consiliul Județean Giurgiu vă invită, în calitate de organizator partener, să participați la „Forța Fermierilor Expo”, primul târg de agricultură dedicat fermei de familie.

Expoziția este organizată la km 23, pe autostrada A1, în dreptul localității Bolintin-Deal, în incinta CTPark Bucharest West și are un caracter de unicitate la nivel național.

