Jandarmii giurgiuveni, colindați de un grup de copii aflați în grija DGASPC Giurgiu

De către
admin
-
0
73

În această dimineață, un grup de copii aflați în grija Direcției Generale de Asistență Socială și Protecția Copilului Giurgiu, au trecut pragul Inspectoratului Județean de Jandarmi, venind la colindat.


Micii colindători au umplut sufletele celor prezenți cu bucurie și voie bună. Îmbrăcați în haine de sărbătoare, copiii au arătat că s-au pregătit pentru acest eveniment și au încântat gazdele cu colinde tradiționale, fiind răsplătiți cu aplauze și daruri, conform tradiției.
Le mulțumim pentru vizită și îi așteptăm și anul viitor să aducă miracolul sărbătorilor mai aproape”, transmite Inspectoratul Județean de Jandarmi Giurgiu.

(Jurnal)

ARTICOLE SIMILAREDE LA ACELAȘI AUTOR