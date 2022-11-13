Jandarmii giurgiuveni au donat din nou sânge…

Joi, 10 noiembrie, jandarmii giurgiuveni s-au alăturat campaniei umanitare inițiată de Patriarhia Română în parteneriat cu Jandarmeria Română, prezentându-se la Centrul de Transfuzie Sanguină Giurgiu, pentru o nouă acțiune de donare de sânge.

Ținând cont de impactul pe care îl are o astfel de iniţiativă, jandarmii au dorit ca prin gestul lor umanitar să determine cât mai multe persoane să ia atitudine şi să conştientizeze faptul că donarea de sânge poate salva viaţa unui om.

În fiecare an, jandarmii giurgiuveni participă la astfel de acțiuni și sunt alături de semenii lor aflaţi în suferinţă, ultima acțiune de acest gen fiind organizată în luna martie 2022.

Conform comunicatului primit asemenea acțiuni se vor mai desfășura și în perioada următoare.

(Jurnal)

