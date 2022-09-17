Jandarmii giurgiuveni au dat o mână de ajutor celor ieșiți la o acțiune de ecologizare, de Ziua Națională a Curățeniei!

„Ziua de Curățenie Națională 2022”,  motto-ul sub care s-a desfăşurat astăzi, 17 septembrie, campania „Let`s Do It, România!”, i-a mobilizat și pe jandarmii giurgiuveni  care au dat la rândul lor o mână de ajutor celor implicați în această acțiune. 

Într-un comunicat primit la redacție se precizează că  jandarmii au participat la Ziua Națională de Curățenie încă din anul 2010 din dorința de a avea un mediu înconjurător mai sănătos și mai curat.

Acțiunea de ecologizare a început la ora 9.00 dimineața,  în zona Pădurii Bălănoaia, zonă frecventată de giurgiuvenii  amatori de picnic. Pet-uri, ambalaje din plastic şi hârtie, cutii şi alte resturi menajere au fost adunate şi depozitate în  zeci de saci de unică folosinţă.

  Prin această activitate jandarmii doresc  a-i   încuraja pe cetățenii Municipiului să acționeze în mod responsabil față de mediu și, de asemenea, să ofere un exemplu de comportament celor tineri.

(Jurnal)

