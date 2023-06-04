Ivan Petre, consilier la Primăria comunei Daia, a plecat la ceruri…!

Primăria comunei Daia, anunță :

”Stimați cetățeni ai comunei Daia, vă anunțam cu regret că domnul consilier local, IVAN PETRE, a plecat fulgerător dintre noi! 

Sincere Condoleanțe familiei! Dumnezeu să-l ierte!” 

