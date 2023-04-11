ITM Giurgiu va organiza dezbateri cu angajatorii despre combaterea discriminării rasiale la locul de muncă!

De către
admin
-
0
87

Conform planului de acțiune locală pentru incluziunea comunităților de romi, Inspectoratul Teritorial de Muncă Giurgiu a elaborat o serie de materiale informative referitoare la legislația privind prevenirea și combaterea discriminării la locul de muncă.

În perioada următoare vor fi organizate dezbateri cu angajatorii publici și privați la sediul ITM Giurgiu în cadrul cărora vor fi diseminate practicile pozitive din partea angajatorilor în vederea combaterii discriminării rasiale.

Consilier C.R.P.: Robert Bene

ARTICOLE SIMILAREDE LA ACELAȘI AUTOR