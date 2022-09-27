ISU Giurgiu: Cod galben de vânt și averse, în opt localități ale județului

ANM a transmis o avertizare de cod galben de vânt și averse, în opt localități ale județului Giurgiu, care are valabilitate cu această seară, până la ora 22:20.

Se vor semnala intensificări ale vântului cu viteze la rafală de peste 55-60 km/h, averse ce vor acumula 15-20 l/mp, descărcări electrice și izolat grindină.

Sunt vizate localitățile: Bolintin Vale, Florești Stoenești, Roata de Jos, Găiseni, Vânătorii Mici, Crevedia Mare, Bucșani și Mârșa.

Informații despre modul de comportare în cazul producerii unor situații de urgență sau alte date utile despre manifestarea fenomenelor meteorologice periculoase pot fi obținute prin accesarea portalului fiipregatit.ro sau prin intermediul aplicației DSU, care poate fi descărcată gratuit din Google Play Store și AppStore.

