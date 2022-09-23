ISJ Giurgiu: Toți candidații ce au susținut proba de interviu pentru ocuparea funcției de director sau director adjunct au fost declarați admiși

De către
admin
-
0
177

Inspectoratul Școlar Județean Giurgiu a publicat rezultatele înregistrate în urma desfășurării probei de interviu, în data de 22 septembrie 2022, din cadrul concursul pentru ocuparea funcțiilor vacante de director/director adjunct din unitățile de învățământ preuniversitar de stat 2022.

Astfel, în urma desfășurării acestui examen, toți cei patru candidați au fost declarați admiși, trei dintre aceștia obținând note peste 9.

Notele obținute le puteți vedea accesând link-ul următor:

Rezultate interviu concurs directori2 2022

(Jurnal)

ARTICOLE SIMILAREDE LA ACELAȘI AUTOR