IȘJ Giurgiu: Toate dosarele înscrise la concursul de recrutare și selecție experți pentru posturile vacante din cadrul proiectului „ADS 2.0- următorul nivel în educație” au fost declarate admise

Inspectoratul Școlar Județean Giurgiu a publicat rezultatele probei de verificare a eligibilității administrative a dosarelor la concursul de recrutare și selecție experți pentru posturile vacante din cadrul proiectului „ADS 2.0- următorul nivel în educație” cod SMIS 2014+:1 36158.

Astfel, toate cele 41 de dosare înscrise la acest proiect au fost declarate admise.

Lista completă a acestor rezultate o puteți urmări, accesând link-ul următor: Verificare eligibilitate ADS2

Obiectivul general al proiectului îl reprezintă realizarea unor seturi de acțiuni ce participă la obiectivele specifice ale programului „Măsuri de educație de tip a doua șansa”.

(Jurnal)

