IȘJ Giurgiu: Anunț în atenția operatorilor economici din județul Giurgiu

În vederea stabilirii cifrei de școlarizare în învățământul profesional dual și învățământul profesional pentru anul școlar 2023-2024, Inspectoratul Școlar Județean Giurgiu, informează operatorii economici din județul Giurgiu că până la data de 25 noiembrie 2022 pot transmite:

– la Centrul Național de Dezvoltare a Învățământului Profesional și Tehnic (CNDIPT),

– la Inspectoratul Școlar Județean Giurgiu,

– sau la unitățile de învățământ care școlarizează învățământ profesional și dual,

solicitările de școlarizare pentru învățământul dual și/ sau solicitările de școlarizare pentru învățământul profesional, conform modelului de solicitare din anexa 6 la  O.M.E. nr. 6172/28.10.2022.”

(Inspectoratul Școlar Județean Giurgiu)

