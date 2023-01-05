IRCC creşte puternic de la 1 ianuarie 2023, atingând cel mai ridicat nivel din istorie. Ce se va întâmpla cu ratele românilor

Începând cu 1 ianuarie 2023, IRCC trimestrial va crește puternic, iar odată cu el ratele a sute de mii de români care au credite bancare în lei a căror rată se calculează în funcție de evoluția acestui indice.

IRCC trimestrial va crește la 5,71% pe an, potrivit anunțului BNR. Aceasta este valoarea medie calculată pentru trimestrul al treilea din 2022, care urmează să se aplice de la 1 ianuarie 2023.

Ea este în creștere cu 40% față de valoarea medie din trimestrul doi al anului trecut (actuală), folosită la calcularea ratelor până la 31 decembrie.

IRCC este în prezent 4,06% pe an.

Aproximativ 450.000 de români au credite cu indicele de referință IRCC, ratele acestora urmând să crească în mod vizibil.

