Ionel Muscalu este noul viceprimar al municipiului Giurgiu! Este hotararea consilierilor locali.

Ionel Muscalu este noul viceprimar al municipiului Giurgiu! Este hotărârea consilierilor locali, care l-au ales pe acest post în ședința de joi, 25 mai, în cadrul  ședinței Consiliului local Giurgiu. 

Vă amintim că postul devenise vacant prin demisia viceprimarului Silviu Dumitrescu, la jumătatea lunii martie, 2023.

La acel moment demisionarul justifica gestul prin faptul că cei din  conducerea Primăriei Giurgiu  nu i-a delegat sarcini, fapt ce l-a făcut să se simtă „nedorit”.

