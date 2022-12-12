Invitație la concert de sărbători pentru locuitorii comunei Frătești

De către
admin
-
0
65

Primăria comunei Frătești organizează la inițiativa regizorului și producătorului George Vlaicu, un concert de sărbători intitulat „O, ce veste minunată!” susținut de corul „Soli Deo Gloria”.

Așa cum datina străbună ne-a lăsat moștenire, nu există decembrie în care sunetul colindelor să nu intre în casele și inimile tuturor creștinilor. Primăria comunei Frătești vă așteptă cu mic și mare să vă scăldați sufletele cu valuri de bucurie, liniște și prospețime, ca mai apoi să așteptați în tihnă ziua Nașterii Domnului Iisus Hristos.

Corul „Soli Deo Gloria” condus de Cristina Cătălina Tudosie, vă propune în seara de 16 decembrie un concert special ce va avea loc la Căminul Cultural „Ion Defta” din Remuș, începând cu ora 17:00.

Timp de aproximativ o oră și jumătate, spectatorii vor fi introduși în magia sărbătorilor de iarnă, iar datorită faptului că intrarea este liberă, Primăria își dorește ca sala să fie arhiplină.

(Jurnal)

ARTICOLE SIMILAREDE LA ACELAȘI AUTOR