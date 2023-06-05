Între 9 și 11 iunie – Festival Gastronomic, Mediteraneean , în PREMIERĂ la Giurgiu!

În zilele de 9, 10 și 11 iunie, la Giurgiu se va desfășura, în PREMIERĂ , un Festival GASTRONOMIC, mediteraneean, în cadrul căruia giurgiuvenii vor putea gusta din delicioasele preparate ale țărilor din zona Mării Mediterane.  

Organizatorii vă așteaptă în parcarea KAUFLAND- Giurgiu (Bd. București, nr. 197) la un eveniment culinar de excepție, dedicat Fructelor de Mare și dulciurilor turcești ! Bucătarii prezenți vor găti pentru cei pofticioși  o gamă largă de preparate din fructe de mare.

Veți putea gusta, astfel:  Creveți, scoici, calamar, caracatiță, pui de baltă, homari, King crab și multe alte bunătăți ! De asemenea veți putea să vă desfătați culinar din delicioasele baclavale turcești cu nucă, fistic, vișine, ciocolată și evident cu minunatul rahat turcesc.

Programul bucătăriei este:  ZILNIC între orele 12:00 și 22:00. Vă spunem de p acum, Poftă Bună!

(Jurnal)

